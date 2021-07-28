YouTube/Tamron Hall; Hallmark

In the 1990s, The Bold and the Beautiful's teen scene heated up with the forbidden romance between innocent heiress Jessica Forrester (Maitland Ward) and aspiring designer Dylan Shaw (Dylan Neal). Now, both actors are engaged in different projects. In a new TV pilot, adult film star Ward stars as an adult film star who's trying to save a film studio. in a new TV pilot, Meanwhile, Hallmark stalwart Neal recently optioned a series of hit British crime novels for adaptation by his production company.

Elsewhere, fans of All My Children superstar Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) should keep an eye out for an exciting Black Superman project he has in the works for HBO Max. And Passions alum Natalie Zea (ex-Gwen) is slated to star in NBC's sinkhole-centric sci-fi drama La Brea this fall. What else is in store? Let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) will star in the indie horror pic The Bog

(ex-J.R.) will star in the indie horror pic The Bog Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will direct the comedy/horror/musical The Zombie Wedding, the first film from Weekly World News Studios

(ex-Livia) will direct the comedy/horror/musical The Zombie Wedding, the first film from Weekly World News Studios Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) will star in the psychological thriller Jane

(ex-Linda) will star in the psychological thriller Jane Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) will star in Rosaline, a comedic and revisionist take on Romeo and Juliet that is an adaptation of the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle

(ex-Jason) will star in Rosaline, a comedic and revisionist take on Romeo and Juliet that is an adaptation of the novel When You Were Mine by Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) is developing a Black Superman project for HBO Max, focused on the character's Val-Zod incarnation

As the World Turns

Peter Parros (ex-Ben) will star in the BET+ holiday film Merry Switchmas, in which two identical twins swap places for one night at a family Christmas party

The Bold and the Beautiful

Dylan Neal (ex-Dylan) runs Southwell Neal Entertainment (SNE) with Becky Southwell ; they recently optioned a series of British crime novels, Faith Martin ’s DI Hillary Greene books, for TV

(ex-Dylan) runs Southwell Neal Entertainment (SNE) with ; they recently optioned a series of British crime novels, ’s DI Hillary Greene books, for TV Aaron D. Spears (Justin) will star in the BET+ holiday film Christmas for Sale, in which a real estate agent pretends to be a yoga instructor to get a billionaire's lucrative real estate listing but falls for him instead

(Justin) will star in the BET+ holiday film Christmas for Sale, in which a real estate agent pretends to be a yoga instructor to get a billionaire's lucrative real estate listing but falls for him instead Maitland Ward (ex-Jessica), now an adult film star, stars in the pilot for The Big Time, about an adult film actress who tries to save a film studio

Days of Our Lives

Kyle Brandt (ex-Philip) will co-host Peacock's new game show Frogger, along with Damon Wayans Jr.

(ex-Philip) will co-host Peacock's new game show Frogger, along with Vanessa Williams (Valerie) will star in the BET+ holiday film A Rich Christmas, in which a spoiled socialite learns the meaning of Christmas by working at a shelter

(Valerie) will star in the BET+ holiday film A Rich Christmas, in which a spoiled socialite learns the meaning of Christmas by working at a shelter Tammy Townsend (ex-Wendy) will star in the BET+ holiday film The Jenkins Family Christmas, in which a previously unknown family member rocks the Jenkins clan's holiday celebration

Loving

John O'Hurley (ex-Keith) will co-host the The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational Presented by Rubicon Advisors in support of The Epilepsy Foundation

Guiding Light

Kevin Bacon (ex-T.J.) will play the baddie in the upcoming reboot The Toxic Avenger

One Life to Live

Valarie Pettiford (ex-Sheila) is the 25th Anniversary Season Honorary Chair of Chicago's Deeply Rooted Dance Theater; she will also star in the BET+ holiday film Merry Switchmas, in which two identical twins swap places for one night at a family Christmas party

Passions

Natalie Zea (ex-Gwen) stars in NBC's sci-fi drama La Brea, premiering Sept. 28, about a sinkhole disaster; watch a teaser here

The Young and the Restless