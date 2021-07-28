Drew Barrymore Show to Have Fully Vaccinated Live Studio Audience For Season 2

Drew Barrymore PR Photos

The Drew Barrymore Show will kick off their second season with a live studio audience for those who are fully vaccinated. Production for the sophomore season of the talk show starts on August 26 in New York with audience members at full capacity at CBS' Broadcast Center, according to Deadline.

As of right now the show's live studio audience members will be on a COVID-compliant set and could change due to the shifting dynamics of the pandemic.

Season two of The Drew Barrymore Show airs Sept. 13.