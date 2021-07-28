Publish date:

Drew Barrymore Show to Have Fully Vaccinated Live Studio Audience For Season 2

Author:
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show will kick off their second season with a live studio audience for those who are fully vaccinated. Production for the sophomore season of the talk show starts on August 26 in New York with audience members at full capacity at CBS' Broadcast Center, according to Deadline

As of right now the show's live studio audience members will be on a COVID-compliant set and could change due to the shifting dynamics of the pandemic. 

Season two of The Drew Barrymore Show airs Sept. 13.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Drew Barrymore
Talk Shows

The Drew Barrymore Show Renewed for Second Season

Drew Barrymore
Talk Shows

Drew Barrymore Discusses Launching Talk Show in a Pandemic

Drew Barrymore
Talk Shows

Drew Barrymore Contemplating Daytime Talk Show

Drew Barrymore
Talk Shows

Drew Barrymore Talks "Doubt" Her Show Would Launch During COVID-19