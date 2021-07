Florencia Lozano

One Life to Live fave Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa Delgado) has been tapped to recur in Netflix's upcoming drama Breathe. The one-hour series focuses on a small plane crash in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. Lone survivor Liv (Melissa Barrera) is a Manhattan attorney who must fight to survive the elements and being out of her comfort zone.

Deadline is reporting Lozano will play Liv's mother, with Juan Pablo Espinosa playing her dad.