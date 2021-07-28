- Publish date:
Fox Releases Tantalizing Teaser for Our Kind of People (WATCH)
The residents of Oak Bluff better get ready because Angela Vaughn is coming to Martha's Vineyard to get what's hers! Fox has released a sizzling teaser of the Lee Daniels' nighttime sudser, Our Kind of People.
Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's book of the same name, the show invites viewers to take a peek at the "historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years."
The primetime drama follows single-mom Angela (Yaya DaCosta), who sets out to reclaim her family's name while trying to get a piece of the haircare line industry with her product that will set the game on fire. Angela comes across a dark and hidden secret about her mother's past, turning the affluent Black community on its heads. As Angela says in the video:
Whether they like it or not, I belong here.
Watch the teaser below!
Our Kind of People debuts Sept. 21 at 9 PM EST on FOX