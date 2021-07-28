Publish date:

Kelly Clarkson to Pay Ex Brandon Blackstock Almost $200,000 Per Month

Author:
The Kelly Clarkson Show

On July 27, a Los Angeles County judge ruled that Kelly Clarkson will have to pay Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month in support. According to People, Clarkson must give her estranged husband $150,000 a month in spousal support, plus $45,601 a month in child support.

Blackstock will thus receive $195,601 per month from The Kelly Clarkson Show host, which will add up to about $2.4 million a year. She will also pay $1.25 million towards her ex's legal fees and costs for their divorce. A source previously told People that Blackstock had previously requested $436,000 per month ($301,000 for spousal support and $135,000 for child support).

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce from Husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson Sued by Management Company

Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson Alleges Estranged Husband Defrauded Her

Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson and Khloé Kardashian Bond Over Co-Parenting Challenges