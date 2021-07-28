Kelly Clarkson to Pay Ex Brandon Blackstock Almost $200,000 Per Month

The Kelly Clarkson Show

On July 27, a Los Angeles County judge ruled that Kelly Clarkson will have to pay Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month in support. According to People, Clarkson must give her estranged husband $150,000 a month in spousal support, plus $45,601 a month in child support.

Blackstock will thus receive $195,601 per month from The Kelly Clarkson Show host, which will add up to about $2.4 million a year. She will also pay $1.25 million towards her ex's legal fees and costs for their divorce. A source previously told People that Blackstock had previously requested $436,000 per month ($301,000 for spousal support and $135,000 for child support).