LeVar Burton's Jeopardy! Debut Overshadowed by Lowest-Ever Contestant Score

Jeopardy Productions/ABC/Sony Pictures Television

On July 26, LeVar Burton debuted as the guest host of Jeopardy!. His first episode heralded a unique first for the game show: the lowest-ever score for a contestant, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

California-based product specialist Patrick Pearce nearly got himself out of the red before a tough Daily Double sent his total plummeting again. His total record from the night was negative $7,400, topping the previous low of negative $6,800.