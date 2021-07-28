Publish date:

LeVar Burton's Jeopardy! Debut Overshadowed by Lowest-Ever Contestant Score

Author:
LeVar Burton

On July 26, LeVar Burton debuted as the guest host of Jeopardy!. His first episode heralded a unique first for the game show: the lowest-ever score for a contestant, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

California-based product specialist Patrick Pearce nearly got himself out of the red before a tough Daily Double sent his total plummeting again. His total record from the night was negative $7,400, topping the previous low of negative $6,800.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

LeVar Burton Jeopardy 2
Game Shows

LeVar Burton Makes Jeopardy! Ambitions Clear in NYT

LeVar Burton
Game Shows

LeVar Burton Previews Stint as Jeopardy! Guest Host

LeVar Burton Jeopardy 2
Game Shows

LeVar Burton Shares What He Hopes to Bring to Jeopardy! (WATCH)

LeVar Burton
Game Shows

LeVar Burton Among Final Guest Hosts for Jeopardy! Season 37