Naomi Matsuda is thrilled to be joining The Bold and the Beautiful as Li Finnegan. Li will soon be hitting Los Angeles with husband Jack (Ted King) to visit their son Finn (Tanner Novlan). Matsuda opened up about filming B&B and described her character in the July 26 issue of Soap Opera Digest.

Matsuda is enjoying working with King. She stated:

The first day he just made me feel like, 'Naomi, it's okay. Everything is good.' He was so inviting and that's why I wasn't nervous because I was welcomed so beautifully, and the energy was so easy flowing. It's been very nice.

What can fans expect from Li? Matsuda dished:

Li is a surgeon. She grew up on the East Coast. She’s very busy, so she never really thought about having children. She didn’t realize until later that she wanted to be am other; she’s very much dedicated to her work but also to raising her son. It’s nice to see that passion for helping people, maybe, in some way, came from her.

Matsuda's first airdate is Aug. 2.