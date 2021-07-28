Camryn Grimes

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: In the Chancellor living room, Nina is talking to Tessa about the special bond she clearly shares with Mariah. Just then, Tessa’s phone beeps.

Side Note: In case you missed it, Tessa was trying to locate Mariah using her cell signal.

Tessa is disturbed to discover that Mariah’s location is completely unavailable.

Side Note: Oh where, oh where has her Mariah gone? Oh where, oh where could she be?

In an unknown room and in an unknown location, Mariah opens the dumbwaiter. She has received a spot of tea and some prenatal vitamins. Apparently, the dumbwaiter delivers her meals, snacks, and vitamins on the regular. Mariah tries not to panic and begins to chat with the future fruit from her womb. She is reassuring herself that she will get through this. She moves to the door and demands to know who has kidnapped her and what they want!

