On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Billy and Victoria are talking about a conversation he had with Nate about Ashland. Victoria and Nate thought he was digging for dirt, but Billy insists it was all innocent and aboveboard. Billy goes on to assure Victoria that he was serious when he said he respected her relationship with Ashland.

Side Note: Hmmm, wonder why Victoria would possibly doubt Billy’s always dependable word?

Victoria tells him he’s a news guy and Ashland’s health is newsworthy. Billy insists he wasn’t digging and just put all the clues together. He knows that Ashland is more than just a friend and Victoria loves him.

Side Note: Are we headed for another whiplash wedding? These two have hopped from introductions to dinner to merger to love at warp speed!

Billy appreciates that Victoria tries to put a positive spin on Ashland’s situation, but knows how devastating it must be. She can trust Billy to keep her secrets.

Side Note: Really think about this Victoria. Do you really want Billy to be the keeper of your secrets?

Victoria heaves a deep sigh. She admits to Billy how horrid the situation is and she is, indeed, in love with Ashland.

Will Victoria regret her decision to put her trust in Billy? Will she and Ashland skip straight to elopement and adopt a child prior to Ashland’s impending “demise”? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

