Is happiness finally in the cards for Days of Our Lives' Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal)? Wilson teased some exciting scenes coming up for fans of the couple in a chat with Soap Hub.

The actor dished:

All I know is that what [we’ve shot] will make fans smile. It’s going to bring a smile to a lot of fans…all the ‘Cinners’ out there.

What did he think of Ben kidnapping Ciara to stop her from marrying Theo (Cameron Johnson)? Wilson explained:

Ben had to come up with a plan to stop Ciara and Theo’s wedding from happening.

He added the drastic move was Ben's “one final Hail Mary.” But will it work? We'll have to tune in to find out!