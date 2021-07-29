Petri Hawkins Byrd, known to many as Judge Judy's bailiff, recently wrapped his decades-long stint on the recently-ended courtroom show. But he's not going far from his CBS roots; in fact, he'll be officiating Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan)'s August 5 nuptials on The Bold and the Beautiful, TV Insider reports.

What brought the daytime veteran to B&B? He dished:

My motto is be kind to everyone and have an affable personality. A lot of people think I’m a hard-ass on TV so they don’t approach me. I wasn’t sure how I got the role. Later, I found out that Eva Basler (B&B’s VP of Communications), whom I’d met at the Daytime Emmys one year, thought highly enough of me to recommend me for this part. I was floored but also ready to work, especially as we’d recently stopped production of Judge Judy after 25 years.

How did filming the wedding go? He recalled:

It was so easy and wonderful. Last October, I married a couple [in real life] who are friends of my wife and mine. I found out I could get a ‘one-day pass’ to become an officiator. I have to say I felt very comfortable in this role.

In fact, Byrd bonded with a fellow CBS Daytime staple. He recalled: