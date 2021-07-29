- Publish date:
Judge Judy's Bailiff Byrd Talks Marrying Steffy And Finn on The Bold And The Beautiful
Petri Hawkins Byrd, known to many as Judge Judy's bailiff, recently wrapped his decades-long stint on the recently-ended courtroom show. But he's not going far from his CBS roots; in fact, he'll be officiating Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan)'s August 5 nuptials on The Bold and the Beautiful, TV Insider reports.
What brought the daytime veteran to B&B? He dished:
My motto is be kind to everyone and have an affable personality. A lot of people think I’m a hard-ass on TV so they don’t approach me. I wasn’t sure how I got the role. Later, I found out that Eva Basler (B&B’s VP of Communications), whom I’d met at the Daytime Emmys one year, thought highly enough of me to recommend me for this part. I was floored but also ready to work, especially as we’d recently stopped production of Judge Judy after 25 years.
How did filming the wedding go? He recalled:
It was so easy and wonderful. Last October, I married a couple [in real life] who are friends of my wife and mine. I found out I could get a ‘one-day pass’ to become an officiator. I have to say I felt very comfortable in this role.
In fact, Byrd bonded with a fellow CBS Daytime staple. He recalled:
When I was taping the show, John McCook (Eric) invited me to hang out in his dressing room in between scenes so I wouldn’t have to walk all the way back to my room. His room has all these great photos of him and people, including Carol Burnett. He regaled me with stories about the different locales that the show has shot in over the years. I had a great time talking to him.