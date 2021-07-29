Steve Burton (Jason, General Hospital) is finding his character in a tricky place these days. After all, Jason is engaged to BFF Carly (Laura Wright) after developing feelings for Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). Burton discussed the mobster's complicated love life with Soap Opera Digest.

Jason is finding himself torn over his engagement of convenience to Carly. Burton reflected:

Listen, I love Laura [Wright, Carly]. I guess the thing is that Jason and Britt are, you know, whatever you want to call them now — they’re kind of together now, sort of. They’re dating. Is that what the kids say [laughs]? Jason and Britt are interested in each other, so that’s the wrench in the works, right? They’re interested in each other but then the business side of things [comes into play]. I think it works perfectly; it’s like a perfect storm of [a marriage] having to happen.

How did Stone Cold feel when he found out Britt hooked up with Carly's ex Jax (Ingo Rademacher)? Burton quipped:

Not great! I mean, what do you expect, dude? I mean, that’s not great! It’s not good. I mean, if she wanted an Australian guy, she could have just gone to the Outback Steak House and just found some, like, server there! I don’t know what she’s going to Jax for, but whatever. I’m sure there’s a bartender there with an accent, but why Jax? It kind of sucks. I’m like, 'Aw, man.' What do you do? I mean, is this the old Jason or the new Jason? The old Jason, he would be having none of it.

While some parts of his marriage-to-be to Carly might challenging, not all of it will be. Burton said: