Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We pick up today with Finn and Steffy continuing with a celebration of their love. This particular celebration is less verbal and more physical. They are half nekkid on the sofa trying to figure out if the kids are sleepy enough so they can engage in some nekkid bonding time.

Side Note: Thank goodness Steffy finally finished unbuttoning Finn’s shirt!

Alas, they decide that now is not the appropriate time for nekkid bonding and decide to do a little half nekkid wedding planning instead. Steffy grabs a pad and pen and starts talking details. Shirtless Finn knows Steffy wants everything to be perfect and to give her EVERYTHING she wants.

Side Note: I’m pretty sure a pad and pen is not what she wanted at this particular moment.

Finn wants their wedding to be unexpected. Steffy thinks he wants a quickie wedding. She goes on to say how she wants her family there and wants to meet his family. She wants them there so they can all be together. Once again, they embrace and Finn looks very slightly concerned.

Will Finn and Steffy ever get to bond nekkid? Why does Finn not want Steffy to meet his parents? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

