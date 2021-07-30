ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

General Hospital's Roger Howarth has made a splash as Port Charles newcomer Austin Gatlin Holt, a long-lost Quartermaine. The soap vet chatted it up with Soap Opera Digest about how Austin is feeling about the rest of the Q clan.

What is Austin's goal in arriving in Port Chuck and claiming his stake in the family and the company? Howarth dished:

He’s looking for a place in the world and acceptance from a family. That’s something that I think everyone can relate to. He wants to know where he fits in. He has always felt marginalized and the dialogue was, ‘I always wanted to know what it was like to grow up in a home like this.’ I don’t know how they’re going to edit it, but I will say that when we shot it, it was one of my favorite moments as an actor, ever.

How does Austin feel when he meets fellow renegade Quartermaine Jason Morgan (Steve Burton)? Howarth mused:

I think Austin is motivated to have a relationship with him and is trying to figure out whether or not that’s possible. But just by virtue of birthright, it’s already charged.

Is there a chance the good doctor could bump into his contentious relative Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot)? Could Tracy be on her way to Port Charles? Howarth teased: