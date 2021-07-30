Elizabeth Leiner

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Sally is on the phone talking to Tara about what a bitch Phyllis is for showing Jack proof of their deceitful collaboration. Tara tries to get Sally to calm down just as Kyle overhears one side of their conversation. He retreats to the hallway so he can continue to eavesdrop.

Side Note: Maybe Mrs. Martinez will bring Kyle a snackie whist he waits.

Sally keeps fretting how she is losing Jack because of Phyllis’ incessant meddling. Tara thinks Phyllis should calm herself because everything is copacetic on her end.

Side Note: Things will not continue to be copacetic on her end unless Mrs. Martinez distracts Kyle with snackies.

Tara tries to convince Sally that folks are accepting all of their explanations. = She thanks Sally for the update, hangs up the phone and makes her exit from the Abbot living room.

Side Note: I’m guessing Mrs. Martinez will not be bringing Tara any snackies.

Kyle emerges, snackless, from the hallway and looks concerned as he suspects Tara could be up to no good.

Will Kyle get both a snackies and a clue from Mrs. Martinez? Will Sally ever figure out how not to air her devious plans in public? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!