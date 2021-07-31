The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 2-6, 2021

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) learns that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is adopted.

Finn’s parents, Jack (Ted King) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) arrive in time to learn of his impending nuptials with Steffy.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie (Heather Tom) reminisce about days gone by.

Li is clearly a stable force in Finn's life.

Eric (John McCook) and Steffy talk about Stephanie.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) are a wee bit hurt after being left off the wedding guest list.

Finn stumbles upon something stunning.

Steffy and Finn get all sweet and precious on the night before their wedding.

In lieu of attending the wedding, Quinn and Carter get nekkid.

The Forrester-Finnegan nuptials commence.

Fireworks ensue at Finn and Steffy’s wedding reception.

