General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 2-6, 2021

Josh Swickard

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Nina (Cynthia Watros) feels guilty about her double life in Nixon Falls.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) continue to be smitten with one another.

Austin (Roger Howarth) promises Chase (Josh Swickard) he won’t tell Willow about his progress.

Meanwhile, Chase works overtime to walk again.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) thinks Harmony (Inga Cadranel) has an agenda.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) doesn’t know just what to do.

Wiley wants to call his Grandma Nina from his birthday party.

Nina answers Wiley’s call without realizing Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) entire family is oh so close by.

Jason (Steve Burton) teaches Cameron (William Lipton) how to throw a punch.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) continues to side eye Austin.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) is devastated.

“Mike” tells Nina he had a little memory of someone’s death.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is goes IN on Carly (Laura Wright) for putting Josslyn (Eden McCoy) in harm’s way.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) has an overwhelming experience at General Hospital.

Stella (Vernee Watson) goes all Stella on Portia (Brook Kerr).

Trina and Portia have a sit down.

Stella tells Curtis (Donnell Turner) about her encounter with Portia.

Austin helps Chase prepare to give Willow a grand gesture.

Meanwhile, Michael and Willow embark on their own grand gesture.

