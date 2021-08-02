Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, All My Children) is getting ready to make his Port Charles premiere. The actor teased a bit of what fans can expect from him on General Hospital in a chat with Soap Opera Digest.

Mathison made the first move when it came to returning to ABC soaps. He explained:

Something I’ve always wanted to do was work on GENERAL HOSPITAL, and I kind of reached out to Frank Valentini, who is, of course, the executive producer over there, and I just said, ‘Listen, Frank, I’m going to have three days a week [free] and I don’t know if there’s anything, I don’t want to be presumptuous, you know I’ve always been a huge fan of yours and the show.’

Valentini responded positively, and the rest, as they say, is history! But that doesn't mean Mathison was in on the storyline he'd be involved in from the get-go. He dished:

I was given like little decoy names of characters and storylines … It’s been also very easy for me to tell people I have no idea what’s going on — because I literally have had no idea what’s going on!

What can fans expect from the actor's character? He teased: