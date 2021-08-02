Steven Bergman Photography

Why isn't Freddie Smith to returning to Days of Our Lives? The answer might not be what you think.

On Smith and his wife Alyssa's podcast, "The Freddie and Alyssa Show," he was asked if he would come back to Salem and reprise his role as Jackson "Sonny" Kiriakis. Smith explained he wants to start a family, be closer to their loved ones, and explore other avenues outside of daytime. Smith portrayed the only biological child of Justin (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) from 2011-2020.

Smith revealed:

If they would have offered me a contract and there was no pandemic and they offered me a contract in February 2020, I would have said yes for one more year and I would have let them know, like, 'Hey, I'm gonna do one more year but this is going to be it for me.' The reason I would have done just one more year was Alyssa and I wanted to get married. We are thinking about starting our family and we wanted to be closer to our family and being in Los Angeles and trying to be an actor forever and being away from the family while raising a kid; I kinda, we had that discussion for many years where we were just trying to find a way when was the perfect time to leave and go to Florida.

Alyssa explained she and Smith tried to have a place in both Los Angeles and Florida, where she is based for work, but it just wasn't feasible for them.

We tried in 2016, as well, to have a residence in Florida and then also in Los Angeles and for him to go back and forth because I had to be in Florida for work at the time. Even trying to do that in like what it was, like four weeks we tried it; it was just too much on both of us and we had to be separate. So us building a life here in Florida and even for me, like, now this is where my work is and I can't really just, I mean, I can leave but we're building a life here that eventually when we have a family. I think something like you having a drop in California, going back before that, that's gonna be just so taxing on us as a family, just on your body, on everything.

Watch the two below.