Vernee Watson-Johnson, Brook Kerr, and Sydney Mikayla

This week on General Hospital, the "other women," AKA the side chicks (and in some cases, the side dudes), are about to be exposed. In Nixon Falls, Nina (Cynthia Watros) video chats with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and little Wiley for his birthday when Carly (Laura Wright) and "Mike" (Maurice Benard) come up on the two, wanting to chat. Will Nina get busted?

Over at the Quartermaine mansion, Jason (Steve Burton) tells Carly he's the one responsible for Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) getting her heart broken. Will he get to mend it? Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) can't seem to stay away from each other, just as Chase (Josh Swickard) is about to come upon them with Austin's (Roger Howarth) assistance.

At GH, Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) bombards Portia (Brook Kerr) about being the "other woman," just as Trina (Sydney Mikayla) walks up. Will Portia finally check Stella?

Watch the promo below!