Kimberlin Brown Spotted on The Bold And The Beautiful Set

Kimberlin Brown

Soap bad girl Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter) was seen on the set of The Bold and the Beautiful and has tongues wagging online. Brown, who was last seen on B&B in 2018, was on set alongside Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy). 

Entertainment Tonight correspondent and former General Hospital star Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin Munro) was also on hand. Novlan, Brown, and ET posted a picture via their Instagram story of the visit:

B&B-Brown IG

Could she be on the way back? Sound off in the comments below!

