Soap bad girl Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter) was seen on the set of The Bold and the Beautiful and has tongues wagging online. Brown, who was last seen on B&B in 2018, was on set alongside Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy).

Entertainment Tonight correspondent and former General Hospital star Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin Munro) was also on hand. Novlan, Brown, and ET posted a picture via their Instagram story of the visit:

Could she be on the way back? Sound off in the comments below!