Meghan McCain Fires Back at Mary Trump After On-Air Call Out

Meghan McCain Steven Bergman Photography

Meghan McCain is making her last week on The View a memorable one. McCain, who is leaving the long-running talk show after four years of hosting, was called out by guest Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump's estranged niece, during her appearance on the show Monday to promote her book, The Reckoning.

During Mary's segment, Meghan was absent but returned once the interview was over, and it didn't stop the former first niece from addressing it. While discussing the Jan. 6 insurrection with Meghan's co-hosts, Mary ripped into her uncle for causing "strife" and racism in the country, and admonished Meghan for not taking part in their interview.

Mary stated:

One thing Donald proved is that using racism as a platform was successful, and I think that’s why we see so much strife in this country. And we need to continue having the kinds of conversations about race and gender that you have. It's a shame that your colleague didn't have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me. But I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart of everything that's wrong in 21st century America.

Hours after the show's broadcast Meghan responded to Mary via Twitter and remarked:

So far Mary has not responded back to Meghan's tweet.