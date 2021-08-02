MarVista Entertainment/YouTube

Jay Pickett, who starred on ABC's sudser Port Charles as paramedic Frank Scanlon, has died at age 60. Variety reports that, according to the actor's agent, he passed away on the set of his upcoming film Treasure Valley.

The star, writer, and producer of Treasure Valley, Pickett suddenly died on location on July 30, the movie's official Facebook account noted. No cause has been officially announced, director Travis Mills posted, adding that "but it appears to have been a heart attack."

Pickett popped up on a few late '80s programs before breaking into daytime in 1991. He arrived in Salem as Days of Our Lives' Dr. Chip Lakin, then moved to Port Charles and appearing as Frank on and off from 1997 to 2003.

Pickett briefly subbed in as Lorenzo Alcazar on General Hospital in 2006. The following year, he got his own role in Port Chuck, appearing as Detective David Harper. In the ensuing years, Pickett guested on primetime hits like Desperate Housewives, Dexter, and Queen Sugar.

