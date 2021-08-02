Michelle Stafford

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) is still hunting to bust Sally (Courtney Hope) and Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) for running Summer (Hunter King) out of town. Watch for Phyllis to meet with Angelina Marchetti, Summer's boss in Los Angeles, and with Forrester Creations founder Eric Forrester (John McCook). Phyllis flies out to see them both and hears nothing but positive things from Angelina about Summer.

Eric tells Phyllis he was for Summer getting hired and wants to know what this is all about. Phyllis fills him in, and Eric tells her all about Sally's part in the entire thing. Phyllis lets him know the JCV exec played him to get her child out of town. Look for Phyllis to snap a picture of Eric and Angelina together and send it to Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Will Sally finally get exposed?

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) tells his dad Jack (Peter Bergman) about the call he overheard with Tara and Sally and is suspicious of the two. Kyle wants to confront her but lets Jack know he just doesn't want to rock the boat with Tara because she may ice him out with Harrison. Will Tara finally be busted?

Jack: Old Smilin' keeps a close eye on baby brother Billy (Jason Thompson).

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) stuns her parents, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Abby/Mariah/Tessa: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) becomes concerned when her surrogate (Camryn Grimes) misses her doctor's appointment. Abby and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) get a text from Mariah claiming she can't visit her doctor because it is too much and she won't be back in Genoa City anytime soon. Tessa finds the text suspicious, especially the way it's written. Look for Tessa to look for her woman.

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) is scared when she hears about Mariah's disappearance.

Nate/Elena: The two doctors (Sean Dominic and Brytni Sarpy) discuss the status of their relationship.