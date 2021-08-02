Publish date:

The Young And The Restless' Zach Tinker Joins Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem as Sonny

Peacock's Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem is set to welcome familiar and new faces alike. According to Soap Opera DigestAustin Peck and Christie Clark will reprise their roles as Austin Reed and Carrie Brady Reed, respectively, in the limited series. 

The publication also confirmed that Chandler Massey will reprise the role of Will Horton. Zach Tinker (ex-Fenmore, The Young and the Restless) will take on the role of Sonny Kiriakis, last played by Freddie Smith. Other fan favorites set to return are Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, and Leann Hunley as Anna DiMera.

