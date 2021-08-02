Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Nicholas and Phyllis come out of the elevator at the Grand Phoenix being all lovey dovey. They are getting in a few last gropes before Phyllis hops a jet plane to gather evidence against Sally and Tara.

Side Note: I hope Phyllis is taking the Newman jet. I would hate to think of La Summers experiencing cross-country travel with the masses!

Across the lobby, Sally is on the phone but stops talking long enough to wonder how the hotel will survive without Phyllis’ managerial presence. She pries for Phyllis’ itinerary but is brutally rebuffed. Nicholas promises to keep and eye on everything in Genoa City whilst she gathers proof of Tara and Sally’s ruse.

Side Note: Does anyone else wish that Nicholas would keep a very close, very personal, very intimate, ahem, eye on Sally?

Phyllis and Nicholas exit the lobby as Sally skulks in the corner.

Will Phyllis be forced to endure the general public on her flight? Will Nicholas keep more than a close eye on Sally? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

