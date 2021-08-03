Kimberlin Brown Photo: Gilles Toucas

Kimberlin Brown is back at The Bold and the Beautiful. Entertainment Tonight broke the story on Brown returning to her role as scheming ex-nurse Sheila Carter and got the scoop on why she's mixing it up with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)! Brown spoke with ET correspondent and General Hospital grad Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin).

**SPOILER ALERT!**

Last week B&B viewers learned Finn was adopted, and his father Jack (Ted King) was also keeping a secret from his son and soon-to-be-bride. ET dropped the exclusive clip of Sheila crashing Finn's wedding, revealing she is his birth mother! Just how will Finn, Steffy, and the rest of the Forrester gang react? Watch the clip below!

Look for Brown to appear in this Thursday and Friday's episodes!