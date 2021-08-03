Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy is telling Liam and Hope that she wants them at her wedding. Hope is shocked, along with the audience, that Steffy would want them there at all. That said, she wants to be supportive. Steffy and Liam agree they are all family and should do what is best for their kids.

Side Note: Soooo, it would appear that Liam (and Bill for that matter) withholding evidence in Vinny’s death has just been dropped.

Steffy thinks that the Forresters, Spencers, and Finnegans could be one great big messy family.

Side Note: Really? Seriously?

Of course, Hope agrees, and they all agree to celebrate Steffy and Finn’s special day together. Steffy goes on to acknowledge that she and Hope have been playing tug-of-war with Liam, but now they are moving forward. To acknowledge her new life and Liam and Hope’s wedded bliss, she asks Hope to be her matron of honor.

Side Note: It bears repeating. . . Really? Seriously?

Steffy thinks it would show the world they are moving forward and would be so special for their daughters. Liam looks the way Liam does when he is feeling all warm and fuzzy about his weird family. Hope agrees to stand up for Steffy and they are all thrilled and touched to be a warm, wonderful family.

Will Hope and Steffy maintain their warm, fuzzy feelings long enough for the wedding to take place? Will anyone admit the ridiculousness of this situation? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!