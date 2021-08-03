CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is getting even bolder and more beautiful later this week! On August 5 and August 6, the CBS soap is set to host the latest Forrester family wedding.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is going to tie the knot with hunky doctor Finn (Tanner Novlan). The Forrester heiress and the MD might look like they're about to get their happily-ever-after. But this is B&B... So there are sure to be plenty of fireworks!