Eileen Davidson/Photo Credit: John Paschal / JPI Studios

This is getting really juicy! Soap vixen and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson has signed on to join Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem! Fans were left to speculate online when co-star and pal Lisa Rinna (Billie) posted on her Instagram story about Davidson sitting in hair and makeup with the caption:

Look who I found

Photo credit: Instagram.com/lisarinna

Now, Deadline has confirmed Davidson will take part in the Peacock limited series. Last time viewers saw Davidson on the mothership sudser Days of Our Lives was in 2017.

This news comes on the heels of the announcement that Austin Peck (Austin), Christie Clark (Carrie), Chandler Massey (Will), Thaao Penghlis (Tony), Leann Hunley, (Anna), and Greg Rikaart (Leo) will all reprise their roles with Zach Tinker (ex-Fenmore, The Young and the Restless) taking over the role of Sonny Kiriakis.