Judge Judy's $47 Million Salary Deemed Not Excessive in California Appeals Court

CBS/Judge Judy

Judge Judy might not longer be airing, but its legacy lives on. In the latest round of a long-running lawsuit regarding ex-host Judith Sheindlin's $47 million salary, The Hollywood Reporter noted that a state appeals court has affirmed that her pay was not excessive.

RELATED: Judge Judy Suffers Major Blow in Suit Against Rebel Entertainment Partners

RELATED: CBS Fires Back at Agent's Judge Judy Lawsuit

The latest ruling stated: