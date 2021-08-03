Publish date:

Judge Judy's $47 Million Salary Deemed Not Excessive in California Appeals Court

Author:
Judge Judy CBS.jfif

Judge Judy might not longer be airing, but its legacy lives on. In the latest round of a long-running lawsuit regarding ex-host Judith Sheindlin's $47 million salary, The Hollywood Reporter noted that a state appeals court has affirmed that her pay was not excessive.

RELATED: Judge Judy Suffers Major Blow in Suit Against Rebel Entertainment Partners

RELATED: CBS Fires Back at Agent's Judge Judy Lawsuit

The latest ruling stated:

Any apportionment of Sheindlin’s salary to some form of profit participation would, by definition, introduce risk that Sheindlin was unwilling to accept. In any event, we have discovered no authority, and Rebel offers none, obligating an entity to reclassify a performer’s salary as something other than salary for accounting purposes.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Judge Judy Provides an Update on 'Judy Justice'

Judge Judy 4
Talk Shows

Judge Judy Talks Leaving CBS: "It’s Going to Be a Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce"

Judge Judy
Talk Shows

On Eve of Judge Judy Finale, Judith Sheindlin Talks Success And New Gig

Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Judith Sheindlin Talks End of Judge Judy, New IMDB Show