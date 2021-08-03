- Publish date:
Judge Judy's $47 Million Salary Deemed Not Excessive in California Appeals Court
Judge Judy might not longer be airing, but its legacy lives on. In the latest round of a long-running lawsuit regarding ex-host Judith Sheindlin's $47 million salary, The Hollywood Reporter noted that a state appeals court has affirmed that her pay was not excessive.
The latest ruling stated:
Any apportionment of Sheindlin’s salary to some form of profit participation would, by definition, introduce risk that Sheindlin was unwilling to accept. In any event, we have discovered no authority, and Rebel offers none, obligating an entity to reclassify a performer’s salary as something other than salary for accounting purposes.