Kimberlin Brown is back on The Bold and the Beautiful as legendary villainess Sheila. She discussed the exact nature of her return in Soap Opera Digest.

As it turns out, Sheila is Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mom. The truth comes out just as the doc is settling down with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Brown dished:

When I found out that Finn was Sheila’s son, I was excited — I mean, terribly excited. Especially because all the years that Sheila has been on the show, and I know she has other children, I’m finally going to get to act with one of them for more than just a little while…. Think about this, Sheila finally has a connection to the Forresters — through Steffy, whether she likes it or not.

Is Sheila a new and improved version of herself now? Brown teased: