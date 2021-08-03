- Publish date:
Kimberlin Brown Teases The Bold And The Beautiful Return: "The Best is Yet to Come!"
Kimberlin Brown is back on The Bold and the Beautiful as legendary villainess Sheila. She discussed the exact nature of her return in Soap Opera Digest.
**SPOILER ALERT!**
As it turns out, Sheila is Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mom. The truth comes out just as the doc is settling down with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Brown dished:
When I found out that Finn was Sheila’s son, I was excited — I mean, terribly excited. Especially because all the years that Sheila has been on the show, and I know she has other children, I’m finally going to get to act with one of them for more than just a little while…. Think about this, Sheila finally has a connection to the Forresters — through Steffy, whether she likes it or not.
Is Sheila a new and improved version of herself now? Brown teased:
I really thought she had changed the last time she was there. She was really trying to be a better person. There’s no doubt about that, and I don’t think that that has changed. But, even for people who have become better, in the face of society, when you have certain elements in life that refuse to acknowledge that betterment, you just hope you don’t slip back into some of your old ways…. I guess it’s the way I have always signed my photographs: ‘Get ready, because the best is yet to come!’