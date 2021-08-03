Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam and Victor hang out at the ranch discussing Victoria’s audacity to merge with Ashland’s company. Adam is bordering on furious that Victor isn’t appalled by her actions. Victor thinks Victoria made a gutsy move that took him by surprise. Adam thinks Victoria knew exactly what she was doing. Victor thinks Victoria is “the real power” behind Newman Enterprises.

Side Note: Is anyone buying Victor’s beaming pride?

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Phyllis Catches a Flight to Gather Evidence Against Sally And Tara

Adam thinks they need to strike while the iron is hot to protect Newman Media. He goes on to say it’s not about family, but it’s about business. Victor corrects him and says it’s never just about business when Adam and Victoria are involved.

Side Note: Again, is anyone buying this warm, fuzzy version of Victor?

Will Victor continue to choose family over business? Will Adam heed Victor’s words? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!