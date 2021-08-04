Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy and Finn Enjoy a Sweet and Sexy Night Before Their Wedding (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for August 4, 2021
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy and Finn are caressing each other on the sofa discussing their impending nuptials. She loves how he stopped everything for their sexy time. Steffy goes on to tell Finn he has changed her life, and has been with her through thick and thin.

Side Note: By my count, Finn has endured WAY more thin than thick in his time with Steffy. 

Steffy waxes on by talking about sweet, baby Hayes. 

Side Note: That name.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Asks Hope to Be Her Matron of Honor

Steffy tells him that when she woke up in the hospital she knew he would be in her life forever. 

Side Note: Which time in the hospital, you ask? Steffy is referring to post-accident rather than her quick trip to rehab. 

Steffy and Finn bask in each other’s lusciousness and fall into each others’ arms. 

Will Steffy and Finn’s get in enough sexy time before heading to the altar? Will their wedding go off without a hitch? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!

