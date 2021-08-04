Publish date:

Booked And Busy: Michael B. Jordan Headlines Fall 2021 Coach Campaign

Superstar actor Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, All My Children) is flexing his modeling and voiceover talents. He is headlining the fall 2021 campaign for Coach, looking dapper in doing so. The A-lister is also reprising his role as Erik Killmonger - albeit in an animated form - in the anticipated Disney+ series Marvel's What If...?, dropping August 11. 

Other former soap notables are stepping in front of the camera. Just take a look at As the World Turns grad Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) and General Hospital vet Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry). The ex-CBS starlet is using her funny bone in the upcoming big-screen comedy Vacation Rental, while the former Port Charles baddie is headed to outer space in The Colony. So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children 

  • Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) stars in the fall 2021 Coach campaign; he'll also voice Erik Killmonger in the Disney+ animated series Marvel's What If...?, out Aug. 11, along with Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason), who will voice Agent John Flynn 

Another World

  • Kyra Sedgwick (ex-Julia) will direct the feature film Space Oddity, which combines love and fleeing to outer space

As The World Turns

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Anthony Turpel (ex-R.J.) will reprise his role in Love, Victor's upcoming third season on Hulu

Days of Our Lives 

General Hospital

Guiding Light

  • Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) will star in Netflix's psychological thriller limited series Echoes
  • E.J. Bonilla (ex-Rafe) will star in NBC's pilot Getaway
  • Nia Long (ex-Kat) will star in the Netflix rom-com Plus/Minus
  • Michelle Forbes (ex-Solita/Sonni) will recur on New Amsterdam's fourth season as "fixer" Dr. Veronica Fuentes
  • Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will voice Crossbones in the Disney+ animated series Marvel's What If...?, out Aug. 11

One Life to Live

The Young and the Restless

