Booked And Busy: Michael B. Jordan Headlines Fall 2021 Coach Campaign
Superstar actor Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, All My Children) is flexing his modeling and voiceover talents. He is headlining the fall 2021 campaign for Coach, looking dapper in doing so. The A-lister is also reprising his role as Erik Killmonger - albeit in an animated form - in the anticipated Disney+ series Marvel's What If...?, dropping August 11.
Other former soap notables are stepping in front of the camera. Just take a look at As the World Turns grad Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) and General Hospital vet Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry). The ex-CBS starlet is using her funny bone in the upcoming big-screen comedy Vacation Rental, while the former Port Charles baddie is headed to outer space in The Colony. So let's get Booked and Busy!
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) stars in the fall 2021 Coach campaign; he'll also voice Erik Killmonger in the Disney+ animated series Marvel's What If...?, out Aug. 11, along with Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason), who will voice Agent John Flynn
- Kyra Sedgwick (ex-Julia) will direct the feature film Space Oddity, which combines love and fleeing to outer space
- Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) stars in the comedy Vacation Friends, out Aug. 27
- Anthony Turpel (ex-R.J.) will reprise his role in Love, Victor's upcoming third season on Hulu
- Christopher Sean (ex-Paul) will guest star on an upcoming episode of NCIS: LA
- Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) will perform Sept. 16 at the Tennessee Valley Fair.
- Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) stars in the outer-space sci-fi film The Colony, out Aug. 27
- Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) will star in Netflix's psychological thriller limited series Echoes
- E.J. Bonilla (ex-Rafe) will star in NBC's pilot Getaway
- Nia Long (ex-Kat) will star in the Netflix rom-com Plus/Minus
- Michelle Forbes (ex-Solita/Sonni) will recur on New Amsterdam's fourth season as "fixer" Dr. Veronica Fuentes
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will voice Crossbones in the Disney+ animated series Marvel's What If...?, out Aug. 11
- Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) stars in the Navy SEAL thriller One Shot, which unfolds in real time, out in late fall
- Nafessa Williams (ex-Deanna) shared on Instagram that she will produce and star in the holiday film A Holiday Chance opposite Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent)
- Laur Allen (ex-Juliet) has wrapped filming on the film Cover Up, playing a '90s tattoo artist