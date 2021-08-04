Booked And Busy: Michael B. Jordan Headlines Fall 2021 Coach Campaign

by Steven Bergman

Superstar actor Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, All My Children) is flexing his modeling and voiceover talents. He is headlining the fall 2021 campaign for Coach, looking dapper in doing so. The A-lister is also reprising his role as Erik Killmonger - albeit in an animated form - in the anticipated Disney+ series Marvel's What If...?, dropping August 11.

Other former soap notables are stepping in front of the camera. Just take a look at As the World Turns grad Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) and General Hospital vet Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry). The ex-CBS starlet is using her funny bone in the upcoming big-screen comedy Vacation Rental, while the former Port Charles baddie is headed to outer space in The Colony. So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason), who will voice Agent John Flynn

Another World

Kyra Sedgwick (ex-Julia) will direct the feature film Space Oddity, which combines love and fleeing to outer space

As The World Turns

Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) stars in the comedy Vacation Friends, out Aug. 27

The Bold and the Beautiful

Anthony Turpel (ex-R.J.) will reprise his role in Love, Victor's upcoming third season on Hulu

Days of Our Lives

Christopher Sean (ex-Paul) will guest star on an upcoming episode of NCIS: LA

General Hospital

Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) will perform Sept. 16 at the Tennessee Valley Fair.

Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) stars in the outer-space sci-fi film The Colony, out Aug. 27

Guiding Light

One Life to Live

Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) stars in the Navy SEAL thriller One Shot, which unfolds in real time, out in late fall

Nafessa Williams (ex-Deanna) shared on Instagram that she will produce and star in the holiday film A Holiday Chance opposite Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent)

