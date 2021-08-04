Dr. Phil Hits The Road to Help Families In House Calls With Dr. Phil

Phil McGraw Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS

America's favorite no nonsense M.D. Dr. Phil McGraw is hitting the road to help families in need. McGraw will star in CBS' new one-hour primetime series, House Calls With Dr. Phil, which will center on him working with families as they attempt to get through their various emotional issues.

The families ultimate goal is to truly change their lives for the better with McGraw's unique skills and techniques. In a released statement McGraw exclaimed:

“I am so excited because unlike anything I’ve ever done before, my team and I are able to go into the family’s own home, for days at a time, and deal with real world challenges in real world settings. It is such a great opportunity for me to bring about meaningful and lasting change.

Get a sample of what's to come below!

House Calls With Dr. Phil is produced by CBS studios with McGraw, his son Jay McGraw, Julia Eisenman, Jeff Hyman, Carla Pennington, and Sean Travis serving as executive producers. Look for the show to debut on August 18 at 9 PM EST on CBS.