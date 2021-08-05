DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Ted King debuts on The Bold and the Beautiful. Why are The have B&B's "big secrets" been duds recently?

Carson Boatman joins Days of Our Lives. The Peacock network will air a five-episode spinoff of DAYS called Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. It will feature current actors like Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn and returns of favorites like Lisa Rinna.

No one on the podcast is shocked that Peter's body is missing on General Hospital. Why is Hayden's shooting being retconned?

The Young and the Restless continues to be a snore as Phyllis takes on Sally and Tara. Victoria really loves Ashland.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

