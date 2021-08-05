Publish date:

Fans React to News That LeVar Burton Reportedly Isn't Jeopardy! Frontrunner

LeVar Burton

Amid reports that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is in talks to host the quiz show, fans are sharing their reactions. Many have expressed their dissatisfaction that recent guest host and fan favorite LeVar Burton might not be chosen, notes The Wrap.

RELATED: Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards in "Advanced Negotiations" to Host Quiz Show

Writer Chuck Wendig tweeted:

Author Luvvie Ajayi said:

Journalist Candice Frederick opined:

Activist Charlotte Clymer tweeted:

Former Jeopardy! champ Anna-Lise Santella added:

