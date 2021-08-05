Publish date:

Michelle Stafford Talks Phyllis Exposing "Mean Girls" on The Young And The Restless

Michelle Stafford

On The Young and the Restless, scheme queen Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is getting ready to take down Sally (Courtney Hope) and Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) by uncovering their plots to get Summer (Hunter King) out of town. Stafford spoke to TV Insider about how Phyllis plans to uncover the ladies' mischief.

Stafford called Tara and Sally "mean girls" and said of Phyllis:

She's very emotional about it, but at the same time, they pushed her daughter out of town and now she doesn't have her daughter in town, and if they weren’t there, it never would have happened.

Phyllis also exposed Sally to Jack (Peter Bergman). What's behind that decision? Stafford reflected:

But in this moment, Phyllis has done Jack wrong a lot, so I think she...you're protective of the people sometimes that you’ve done wrong, right? And  I think that she feels for him because he’s gone through his mother dying and he’s alone and he doesn't have anybody to love him, and I think she feels like protective of him, so it comes from that place.

And Ms. Summers isn't operating alone, letting her current love (and Summer's dad) Nick (Joshua Morrow) know what she's up to. Stafford dished that Nick isn't that innocent, either:

He’s like that rich kid, businessman. They do the bad things but they have money to cover their tracks well. Nick isn’t totally a good guy. He was walking around pretending to be J.T. [Thad Luckinbill]!

