Rosie O'Donnell Discusses Possible Talk Show Revival

Is Rosie O'Donnell returning to daytime? No so fast, cautions the comedian. On this week's episode of PEOPLE in the 90s, O'Donnell shared that she's been asked to revive her talk show, but she isn't sure if she'd want to do so.

She dished:

I feel like for me, it was really of a time. The time to start a new show for TV now with the social delivery platforms that they have is not a 60-year-old woman. You have to be younger and have the fight in you and be on the cutting edge.

She added that her career has been "unpredictable" so far, quipping:

But I think that the time is past for that for me.

O'Donnell also reminisced about challenging Tom Selleck on her chatfest over his support of gun laws. She mused: