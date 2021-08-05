Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Phyllis is sitting in the lobby of the Grand Phoenix talking to Nicholas about her trip to Los Angeles. She spent time there talking to Eric Forrester and Angelina Marchetti about the events that led to Summer taking the job in Italy. She found out that Sally flew all the way to Los Angeles to advocate for Summer getting the job. Playing devil’s advocate, Nicholas thinks it sounds benevolent on the surface.

Side Note: Nicholas is so pretty.

Phyllis counters by wondering why Sally, as Summer’s rival, would do such a thing. It makes no sense. Nicholas thinks it makes sense that Sally’s end game was getting Summer out of town. However, he doesn’t really think she is guilty of much. Sally got Summer the job and took over her job with JCV. Her actions might be sketchy, but nefarious is a stretch.

Just as Phyllis wonders aloud what they are missing, Sally enters the lobby. Shockingly, Phyllis gets up to confront Sally whilst Nicholas sits by looking pretty. Sally didn’t know Phyllis was back. Phyllis wonder if Sally saw the picture she posted with Eric and Angelina. Sally didn’t realize that was for her benefit and assumed Phyllis was drunk-posting.

Side Note: Well played Sally.

Phyllis swears she was stone cold sober whist she was gathering dirt on Ms. Spectra.

