Thorsten Kaye

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We are at Steffy and Finn’s wedding, and papa Ridge is standing up to tell folks how he is feeling. He begins by thanking Jack and Li for being in attendance, but more importantly, for raising Finn the right way. He goes on to mention how he had a conversation, who Finn promised to take care of Steffy and keep a smile on her face.

Side Note: Judging from yesterday’s episode, Finn knows exactly how to keep a smile on Steffy’s face.

Ridge goes on to say he also said those words to Steffy the day she was born . . . presumably with a different meaning. He goes on to say he wants to continue to keep his promise to her, but he is here to “give her away.”

Side Note: To be clear, this is the sixth time Ridge has given Steffy away.

Ridge wonders how you give away the person that makes you breathe.

Side Note: Poor Thomas and RJ!

Ridge says Steffy is extraordinary. She is not a woman to be kept or given away. She chooses her own way and has chosen Finn to make her happy. He opens his wallet and pulls out a picture of Steffy from when she was a child. He remembers this picture was taken on a day when they went out for ice cream and she took forever to make a decision.

Side Note: I wonder which nanny took her for ice cream.

Ridge sees how wonderful Finn and Steffy are together, and how no one will ever be able to come between them.

Side Note: Famous last words.

Eric looks at Pam and says, “That’s my boy.” Steffy looks at Finn and says she is ready to marry him.

