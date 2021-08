Charles Shaughnessy

Days of Our Lives veteran Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Shane/Drew) is moving from Salem to Port Charles. According to Soap Opera Digest, the actor has joined General Hospital in a contract role. No word yet on who Shaughnessy will play, but he'll begin airing in September.

This won't be Shaughnessy's first appearance on GH. He previously popped up in 1984 as Alistair, cousin of Holly (Emma Samms).