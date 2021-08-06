Hunter King

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: Phyllis and Nicholas are in their hotel room waiting on a computer program to finish hacking into Sally’s financial records.

Side Note: Hmmmm, that seems a wee bit illegal.

Phyllis has an idea, but wonders just how criminal Nicholas is willing to get. Nicholas wants to know what his options are. Phyllis suggests they hire a forensic accountant to pose as an IRS agent. Nicholas says that is a little too criminal for him and continues to let Phyllis do the heavy lifting.

Side Note: Nicholas continues to be so very pretty.

Phyllis suggests they send an anonymous tip to ChancComm. Again, Nicholas nixes her idea and says they need something more immediate. Just then, Phyllis’ phone rings. It’s Summer wondering why her mother is ruining everything by stirring up trouble.

Side Note: Has Summer met her mother?

Will Nicholas ever develop ideas of his own? Will Summer realize that her mother is the OG trouble maker? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

