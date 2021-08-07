The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 9-13, 2021

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is STUNNED to learn Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is his mother.

Finn is even more STUNNED to learn who Sheila is to his new family.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) reminisce.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) go deeper.

Eric (John McCook) has a shocking announcement for Quinn.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn try to figure out how to handle Grandma Sheila.

Donna tells Katie she still loves her Honey Bear.

Finn begins his marriage by keeping a secret from Steffy.

Surprising no one, Sheila begins to formulate a plan.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!