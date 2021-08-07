Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of August 9-13, 2021

Dan Feuerriegel, Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson, Alison Sweeney

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) toys with Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) before telling her that he knows she hunched Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Gabi (Camila Banus) tries to convince Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) to hire Jake (Brandon Barash).

Abe (James Reynolds) provides a strong shoulder for Theo (Cameron Johnson).

Samantha Gene begs EJ for compassion.

Ava (Tamara Braun) walks in on Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe (Galen Gering).

Lucas is furious with Philip.

EJ reaches out to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Paulina (Jackée Harry) finds her mama, Olivia (Marla Gibbs), on the other side of her front door.

Ava seeks out revenge on Samantha Gene.

Samantha Gene and Nicole go IN on each other.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Ben Channels History And Plots to Snatch Ciara

Claire (Isabel Durant) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) are in trouble, y’all.

Abe tries to convince Theo that Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is a changed man.

Paulina tries to help by offering a reward for Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) return.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) puts Xander (Paul Telfer) in handcuffs.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) get all brotherly.

Abe has questions for Lani (Sal Stowers).

Samantha Gene has harsh words for Lucas.

Rafe gets in between Nicole and Samantha Gene.

EJ gets a happy surprise.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Philip take steps towards romance.

Ben and Ciara arrive at the cabin.

EJ kicks Samantha Gene to the curb.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander continue to bond.

Ben takes a tumble and uses is it to his advantage.

Somebody snatches Samantha Gene!

Fortune cookies bring Ciara back to life.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!