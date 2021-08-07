Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of August 9-13, 2021

Alison Sweeney

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

DAYS is back and ready for some soapy action. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) knows about Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). Sami warns Lucas, but EJ's patiently waiting for his arrival.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) takes Ciara (Victoria Konefal) on a trip down memory lane at the cabin.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!