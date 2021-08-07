- Publish date:
Days of Our Lives Promo: Sami Frets When She Learns That EJ Knows She Cheated on Him
Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of August 9-13, 2021
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!
DAYS is back and ready for some soapy action. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) knows about Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). Sami warns Lucas, but EJ's patiently waiting for his arrival.
Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Crash, Bang, Boom! The Games Return to Salem August 9
Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) takes Ciara (Victoria Konefal) on a trip down memory lane at the cabin.
Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!