General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 9-13, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) gets a family visit.

Ava (Maura West) has a proposition for Shawn (Sean Blakemore).

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) has questions for Carly (Laura Wright) about Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is stunned that his father would accuse him of stalking Ava.

Hayden’s mother, Naomi (Gigi Bermingham), returns to Port Charles.

Spencer denies any wrong doing.

Chase (Josh Swickard) tells Austin (Roger Howarth) he is going to make way for Michael and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to be together.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) becomes suspicious of Michael’s (Chad Duell) sketchy behavior.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) asks Spencer’s forgiveness for accusing him of nefarious deeds.

Carly (Laura Wright) is concerned about her standing with Jason (Steve Burton).

Austin tries to work Chase’s anger to his advantage.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) reaches out to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

“Mike” (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) get even closer.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) is concerned about Willow.

Spencer continues to have a little anxiety about his communication with Ryan (Jon Lindstrom).

Phyllis (Joyce Guy) and Lenny (Rif Hutton) decide to embrace their lives.

Carly and Jason consider approaching the Five Families.

Austin approaches Chase with a plan that will allow both of them to get what they deserve.

Ava gives Trina (Sydney Mikayla) some sage advice.

