The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of August 9-13, 2021

Kimberlin Brown

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo! Finn (Tanner Novlan) got a shock last week when Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) crept out of the shadows and declared she was his mother.

It won't be long before the Forresters feel the effects of her return. Tune in tomorrow to see what tricks Sheila has up her sleeve!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!