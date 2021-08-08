Cameron Mathison Steven Bergman Photography

Cameron Mathison posted on social media in April that he was coming on board at General Hospital, but never knew who his character would be. Well, the wait is over. Mathison revealed to Entertainment Weekly he will be playing Drew Cain. His first contact will be with Sam (Kelly Monaco), who he calls because he's in trouble.

Cain has a complicated history, but he does share a daughter with Sam. Cain was last seen as Billy Miller, who was in the role from 2014-2019. He was presumed dead when his plane went missing.

Watch for Mathison to debut on August 16.